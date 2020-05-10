|
Lubbock- Charles Donald Neeley, Sr. passed away May 7, 2020. Charles was born July 21, 1939 in Palestine, TX to Willis (Bill) Jefferson Neeley and Addie B Neeley. Charles married Sue Pendleton on April 21, 1958. He lived and raised his family in Lubbock, Texas. He was the owner and operator of Jim Dandy Drive-In for 49 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Preceded in death by beloved son, Charles (Chuck) Neeley, Jr., father, Willis, mother, Addie B, brother Willis (Doug) Jefferson Jr., sister Emmie James Jones, granddaughter Amanda Sue Gswend. Loved ones include his beloved wife of 62 years Sue Pendleton, daughters Terry Daniel, Tracy and Reagan Beck, Michelle Neeley, and Mindy Neeley. He is the grandfather of 16 grandchildren, the great grandfather of 27 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Thank you to all the staff and Physicians at Lubbock Heart Hospital for all their love and care, all family and friends for love and support, and we will carry his memory in our hearts.
A celebration of the life of Charles Neeley, 80, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Monday, May 11, 2020, in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held at Sanders Funeral Home Sunday, May 10, 2020, from 5 PM to 7 PM. Graveside services will follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Please celebrate the life of Charles by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020