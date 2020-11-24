1/1
Charles Edward Drake
1931 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Charles Drake will celebrate his life of 89 years at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers on Tuesday, November 24th, at 3:00 pm. He drove that golden golf cart to the gates of heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

On November 8, 1931, Charles was born to Cline and Marie Drake in Dallas, TX. He married Mae Dell Harris on June 2, 1950, in Idalou, TX. They celebrated 70 years together this past June when many friends and family provided a celebration parade in their honor. They were residents of Idalou, Tx, since 1948, where both graduated from Idalou High School. Their house on Fir was their residence for 65 years. They raised 3 children and were involved in every activity the kids signed up to do. They were scout leaders, little league coaches, and devoted fans for their children in the stands at all football, basketball, baseball, and track events. Charles was a member of the Lions Club, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and served as City Councilman for several years. They are members of the Idalou Church of Christ, where he served on the board to help in any way he possibly could. They both served the Idalou Cemetery. Charles had the Chapel and Bell built to provide a protected building in the cemetery to avoid the harsh West Texas wind and elements. He did all the research and process to have a Historical marker placed at the cemetery. Charles loved the game of golf. He and Dell traveled and enjoyed playing at any course they could find. He had his regular group that was always ready to tee off! Charles managed the Higginbotham Bartlett Lumber for 43 years. He was always willing to help with advice on projects, and he could build almost anything.

Survivors include his wife, Mae Dell; their children, Ed (Donna) Drake, Don (Marsha) Drake, Kathy (Steve) Dabbs; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jim) Gillmore, Justin (Melissa) Dabbs, Paul Drake, Tanna Alderman; great-grandchildren, Drake, Tucker & Charlie Cagle, Paige & Jack Dabbs, Alexis Drake; siblings, James (Joyce) Drake, sister-in-laws Susie Drake, Jane Drake, and Shirley Burton.

Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Flavil Don & Paul Drake

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Children's Home of Lubbock or the Idalou Cemetery.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
