Spur- Charles Edward Sonnamaker, 83, of Spur lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinsons Disease on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. He was born in Spur, Texas September 10, 1936 to Frank and Rilla Sonnamaker. He was a lifelong resident of Dickens County. Charles was a 1955 graduate of Spur High School. He married Jean Boothe December 16, 1955. He was the father of two daughters Sherri and Cindi.
Charles retired from the Texas A&M Agricultural Research Station following 33 years of service. Charles loved everything that dealt with Agriculture. He especially loved the cattle, farming and Brush Control research. He was associated with Dickens County Young Farmers, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Dickens County Livestock Show Committee and Spur Cemetery Board of Directors.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Spur.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean; two daughters, Sherri Cornett and Fiance, Rusty Swan of Lubbock; Cindi and husband Greg Taylor of Spur; One Granddaughter, Tiffany and husband Jason Weddel of Lantana TX; three Great Granddaughters Campbell, Henley, and Charlie Weddel; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Sonnamaker of Titusville FL. and Mary Ann Sonnamaker of Ft. Worth and a host of other relatives and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Nina Mae Earnest, and four brothers, Roger, Clinton, Eugene and Donald.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday October 17, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church interment immediately following at the Spur Memorial Cemetery in Spur, TX
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to FUMC, Spur Cemetery Association and
Lewy Body Dementia Association: 912 Killian Hill Rd, S.W. Lilburn, Georgia 30047.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019