Floydada- Charles Edward Tyer, 88, passed away June 8, 2020. Charles was born March 30, 1932, in Jenks, Oklahoma to Marjorie (Born) Tyer and Charles Everett Tyer. Charles moved often growing up, graduating from Levelland High School in 1949. He attended West Texas State University in Canyon for a couple of years before joining the US Navy during the Korean War. After two years of military service, Charles returned to WTSU and graduated, returning a few years later to complete his Master's degree.
On December 18, 1954, Charles married Lora Dale Wells-a marriage that would last until his last day on earth 65 and a half years later. They raised three daughters, and both invested in the lives of countless students in Floydada ISD from 1955 to 1990. Charles served in the roles of teacher, football coach, and principal (both high school and later elementary), coming to Floydada right out of college and never leaving.
In 2005, the Floydada Chamber of Commerce named Charlie "Citizen Through the Years". He also served on the FISD School Board and was active at First United Methodist Church for decades, especially enjoying his Methodist Men group. He greatly enjoyed joining a group of friends almost daily for coffee and solving all the world's problems.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Patricia Tyer Wadlington. He is survived by his wife, Dale; his brother, Gene; and three daughters and their spouses: Tammy (Tom) Hawkins, Tracy (Michael) Zachary, and Tana (Willie) Hayes. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and their spouses: T.C. (Julie) Hawkins, Lora (Chad) Kirkland, Miles (Jennifer) Zachary, Michelle Zachary, Nathan Hayes, Bethany (Nicholas) Cope, and Zachary Hayes. The eleven great grandchildren are Kody, Kacy, and Trevor Hawkins; Kylie and Libby Kirkland; Kaden and Britten Zachary; Trace and Khyler Wolfe; and Everly and Willow Cope. Charles is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
A celebration service is planned for Saturday, July 18, at 11:00 at First UMC in Floydada. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Floydada, or a charity of your choice.
In the front of his well-worn Bible he stated his life's purpose: "To love Christ, to grow in Christ, to share Christ, to serve Christ in His church, and to lead my family and others to do the same."
Charles loved well, and will be missed fiercely.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.