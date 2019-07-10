|
Slaton- Charles Edward Walton, 74, went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 7, 2019. Charles was born on October 31, 1944 in Wolfe City, Texas, to Ivy and Louella Walton. He married Dee Chapple on January 25, 1964. They have resided in Slaton since their marriage and raised their three children, Angie, Sundie, and Chuck. Charles worked for South Plains Electric Co-op for 43 years until his retirement in 2007. Charles loved the time he spent competing in livestock shows with his children as well as his extended stock show families after his kids graduated from high school.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Louella Walton, and his grandson, J. Taylor Inklebarger. He is survived by his wife, Dee; their children Joel and Angie Inklebarger, Sundie and Bill DeMarco, and Chuck and Cheri Walton; their grandchildren Lukas, Harrison, and Maximus DeMarco, Chloe Walton, Brandie Hudson and Bryan Inklebarger, and his brother Mike and wife Clanette Walton.
A memorial service will be held at the Hearts Together Church of Christ in Slaton on Friday, July 12, at 10am. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Slaton Meals on Wheels.
