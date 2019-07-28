|
|
Lubbock- Charles Eugene Greer,78, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in Lubbock. Graveside Services for Mr. Greer will be 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in City of Lubbock Cemetery with Pastor Carl Shroyer officiating. Family will have a viewing and visitation Monday July 29, 2019 starting at 6:00pm at Broadway Funeral Directors. All arrangements were made under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors.
Charles was born November 28, 1940 in Anton, Texas to F.B. and Bessie Greer. He married Verna Lee Mewborn on March 14, 1959 in Lubbock. He was a painter and in the construction business for many years. He loved working and painting cars, watch car racing, fishing, hanging out with his friends and was also a big fan of Texas Tech and the Dallas Cowboys but more than anything, he loved his family. He was a loving soul and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by three sons, Damon Greer, Randy Greer, Jackie Greer all from Lubbock; one daughter, Jennifer Dugger of Lubbock; five brothers, F.B. Greer Jr. of Albuquerque, NM, Bobby Harris of Canyon, Jim Greer, Joe Greer, Ronnie Greer all of NM; one sister, Kathy Greer of NM; six grandchildren; one great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter Tracey Burton; two brothers, Kenneth Greer, Jackie Greer.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019