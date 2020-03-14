|
Lubbock- Charles "Chuck" Frederick Cromwell, Jr., 94, of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Lubbock.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 10AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Monterey Church of Christ, 6111 82nd St.,with Barry Stephens, Senior Minister, officiating. Military graveside rites will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3-5PM on Sunday at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway. Arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes.
Chuck was born on September 14, 1925 in Stephens, Arkansas to Charles Frederick Cromwell, Sr. and Byrla Atta Mosby Cromwell. He graduated from Southside High School in 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as an Electronic Technician's Mate 2nd Class. He started college at Pepperdine University, where he met the love of his life, Ruth. He married Ruth LaVerne Means on August 15, 1947 in Los Angeles, California. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Engineering from the University of California - Davis and his Master's Degree in Agriculture Engineering and Groundwater Hydrology. He worked as an Associate Professor in Agriculture Engineering and was Superintendent at Delta Center at the University of Missouri in Columbia and Portageville for 25 years. He had also worked as a professional engineer, land surveyor, farmer, and was a private pilot. He was a lifetime member of the American Society of Agriculture Engineers, American Ham Radio Relay League, and The American Legion. They moved to Lubbock in 1982 to be closer to family. He was a faithful member and Elder at Monterey Church of Christ, where he was very involved in their missions and had visited all 50 states and 18 countries. He will be remembered as "Big Pop" by his family, grandchildren, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 sisters, Florence Walker, Oda Marie Mann, and Freda Field.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Cromwell of Lubbock, 4 children, Rev. Judith Ariel Shema of Lubbock, Charles Houston Cromwell and wife, Kaye, of Abilene, Susan Cromwell Bozeman, DVM, and husband, Vick, of Idalou, and Cynthia Ruth Brown, MD, and husband, Byron Brown, MD, of Lubbock, 12 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Monterey Church of Christ Mission's Fund and The Children's Home of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020