Littlefield- Celebration of Life Services for Charles Franklin (DeDa) Heffington, age 80, of Littlefield, TX will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Crescent Park Church of Christ with sons Brad Heffington and Brent Heffington officiating. Burial will be in Littlefield Memorial Park next to his beloved wife Faye and youngest son Brian. Charles was called to Heaven on Thanksgiving morning November 26, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior and the loved ones that have gone on before him, leaving the joys and troubles of earth behind. Charles was born November 16, 1940 in Mission, TX to Carroll and Margaret Heffington, being delivered at home by his Aunt Mildred. Charles's family moved from Mission, TX to Littlefield, TX in 1956 where has lived as a Wildcat ever since. He graduated from Littlefield High School in 1958 where he was proud to have lettered in football as #47. Charles came from a family where his granddad, dad, and uncles were all cotton ginners and Charles was a cotton ginner himself. Charles started ginning cotton at the age of 13 and he had a 57-year career as a cotton ginner and gin manager. Charles was known as an expert in his craft and he retired in 2011. For the past nine years Charles has helped his son Brad and grandson Tanner with their farming operations. When people asked Charles what he did since he was now retired, he would say "I am a real go getter, I go get this and I go get that" for Brad and Tanner.
Charles married Faye Scott on April 28, 1962 in Sudan, TX and they raised their three sons, Brad, Brent, and Brian in the Littlefield Community. Charles made sure his family attended Church and knew God. Charles practiced what he preached to his family and friends in the life he lived. He had a passion for baseball and fishing which stemmed from playing sandlot baseball and fishing all along the Rio Grande River around Mission and McAllen, TX while growing up. He made the Little League All City All Star Team and was the home run leader for his team. When he moved to Littlefield, football coach Gene Mayfield was watching the PE classes and noticed how fast the "new kid" was. Coach Mayfield asked Charles to come play football for him and Charles was an avid Littlefield Football fan ever since. All three of his sons and all three of his grandsons have also been letterman for Littlefield High School. He was also proud of his granddaughter who made the Canyon, TX basketball team and the Pueblo West, CO basketball team. He was the proudest that all his children and grandchildren were baptized. Charles was on the Littlefield School board for many years and he continued to be a leader and advocate for LISD. He was named Wildcat Fan of the Year in 2011 and was named Littlefield Man of the Year in 2017. Charles loved his community and everyone in it. When Charles retired in 2011, his wife of 49 years passed unexpectedly the very same week, greatly changing his retirement plans. Not wanting to go home to an empty house, Charles made it his mission the next nine years to serve Littlefield even more by visiting friends, attending youth and school activities and ministering to friends all the time. His oldest grandson Tanner named him DeDa and from then on, he was known as DeDa, and sometimes Charles. He was at all the Littlefield youth activities and many kids and now grownups called him DeDa or Coach. Charles will be greatly missed. The knowledge of world solving problems in the coffee shops of Littlefield will never be the same with him gone.
Charles was preceded in death by his youngest son Brian in 1992, his wife of 49 years Faye in 2011, his parents Carroll and Margaret, three brothers; James, Bobby, and Wayne and a brother-in-law whom he loved as a brother, Bobby Stevens. DeDa is survived by his two sons, Brad Heffington and wife Kim of Littlefield, Brent Heffington and wife Melani of Pueblo West, CO, grandson Tanner and Kambra Heffington, great granddaughters Gracelann Soles and Gentry Heffington of Littlefield, grandson Tyler and Brittany Heffington of Lubbock, grandson Turner Heffington of Littlefield, and granddaughter Brynlea Heffington of Pueblo West, CO, sister Shirley Stevens of San Benito, TX, brother Jackie Heffington of Austin, TX and brother-in-law Randy Scott of Carthage, TX. Charles is also survived by a longtime friend, Jimmy Drake. Charles and Jimmy shared being widowed and the experience of losing children. He loved Jimmy Drake like a brother and the family is so thankful they had each other to lean on all these years. He is also survived by many, many friends all around the area and State of Texas.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Heffington, Tyler Heffington, Turner Heffington, Brad Kloiber, David McGehee, Kevin Campbell, and Cary Hanlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Garcia, Cirilo Garza, Santos Garcia, Brandon Trotter, Cirilo Garza Jr., Alex Troche, Javy Troche, and Jessie Ortiz.
Charles so loved the children of Littlefield and was also known for giving out Smarties candy, he always had some in his shirt pockets to hand out to children. To honor his love for children the family suggests memorials be made to the following three places:
New Mexico Christian Children's Home, nmcch.org
1356 NM 236
Portales, NM 88130
Littlefield Booster Club Venmo @Littlefield Booster-club
1601 S Phelps Ave
Littlefield, TX 79339
Littlefield EMS
311 East 8th
Littlefield, TX 79339