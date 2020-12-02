Everyone was a friend to Charles. He was just that kind of guy. Always interested, always concerned about his friends . I can only imagine how much you all are gonna miss him but I can see him now running into heaven to hug Faye and Brian ~~ never to let them go again!! I know you will all miss him but we know he is in a better world and that you will see him again some day!! Love to all. ❤❤ Mary Lu Grant