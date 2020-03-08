Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
CHARLES "CHUCK" IVEY


1933 - 2020
CHARLES "CHUCK" IVEY Obituary
LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Charles "Chuck" Ivey, 86, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Victory Life Baptist Church with Reverend Shawn Brewer officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Charles by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Charles passed away March 2, 2020. Charles was born October 13, 1933 in Spartanburg, SC to Ernest and Elizabeth Ivey. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Charles married Elizabeth Osborn on November 25, 1955 in Spring Valley, California. Charles was the Western Regional Manager for Gerber Products from 1958 until retiring in 1996. He moved to Lubbock in 2010. He was a member of Victory Life Baptist Church.

Loved ones include spouse Elizabeth Ivey; son Mike Ivey and wife, Karen; son David Ivey and wife, Linda; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy and Clayton Ivey.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lubbock.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
