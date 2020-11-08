1/1
Charles Joseph Marquette
1939 - 2020
Lubbock- Charles Marquette, a native from the Queens area of New York, passed away Friday morning, November 6, 2020 at the age of 81.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Alberta; children, CJ (wife Nicole), Aimee (husband Gene), and Adam; and grandchildren Taylor, Alyssa, Holly, Kailey, and Lexi.

Charles was born in New York in 1939. His life-long career was in the flight control field, beginning in the Air Force from 1958-1962 (Iceland, New Jersey, and Texas) and continuing with Pan Am and Delta. He retired from Delta in 2001. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Peaceful Gardens in Lubbock. If you wish, please donate to an Alzheimer's/Dementia organization of your choice.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Service
01:00 PM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
