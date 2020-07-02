Lamesa- Graveside service for Charles "Charlie" Keese, 89, of Lamesa will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dawson County Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Hawley officiating under the direction of Branon Funeral Home of Lamesa. Charlie passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Lufkin, Texas. He was born October 24, 1930, in Lockhart, Texas, to William and Mary (Powell) Keese . He married Mary Martin Keese on December 23, 1954, in Breckenridge, TX. He was employed by Brownfield ISD as a high school teacher, football coach, athletic director, and high school assistant principal. In 1973 he and his family moved to Lamesa where he was the high school principal and retired as the Lamesa ISD Assistant Superintendent of Personnel. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Athlete, Marine, Coach, Educator, Mentor, Master Storyteller. Charlie Keese did all of these well. Very few can match his legacy, because he touched literally thousands of young people's lives in a very positive way. He lit up a room when he entered it. You hated to see him leave. He was truly bigger than life. He has, without a doubt, left the world a better place than before he arrived on scene! Charlie is survived by son; Rex and wife, Gabe Keese; daughter, Karla Keese; three grandchildren; Erika Neill and husband, Scott, Stefanie Weiman, and husband, Pat and Cameron Shoffner and husband, Jeff; as well as great-grandchildren: Avery Neill, Harper Neill, and Emerson Shoffner. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Billy and Dan. The family suggests memorials be made to Lamesa Boys and Girls Clubs 400 N. 7th, Lamesa, TX 79331 or Brownfield Boys and Girls Club 301 W. Broadway St. Brownfield TX 79316. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com
.