Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Charles "Poppy" May


1934 - 2019
Charles "Poppy" May Obituary
Lubbock- Charles May, 85 of Lubbock passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born June 2, 1934 to Floyd and Margaret (Welch) May in Gainsville, Texas. Charles was an athlete for all sports at Petersburg High School where he graduated in 1952. He married the love of his life, Linda McCarty on August 5, 1955 in Lubbock. He worked for many years at Johnson Manufacturing/ Eagle Pitcher where he was a mechanical engineer. Charles attended Southcrest Baptist Church. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ronald Welch and his wife, Linda.

Those left to cherish his memory are his stepmother, Katherine May; two daughters, Debbie Kelley (Kendrick) and Kathi Hallett (Paul); one grandson, Coty Hallett; two brothers Floyd May and Richard May and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 5-8 pm at the Venue on Broadway. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, September 5. 2019 at 2 PM at the Venue on Broadway with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
