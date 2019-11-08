|
|
Idalou, Texas- Charles Phillip "Charlie" Robertson, age 76 of Idalou, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Charlie was born on July 2, 1943 in Lubbock, Texas to Wheeler and Leota (Teeter) Robertson. He grew up in Idalou and attended Idalou schools. He met and married Donna Keith Caffey and together they had 7 children. Charlie loved sports growing up, beating most at tennis and bowling. He continued later beating many on the golf course. He loved to hunt with his dad and fish with his mom. He took great pride in his yard and taking care of everyone at the hunting lease. Charlie even had two satellite dishes put in at the lease, so that he never missed a Texas Tech game. He was a wonderful dancer and his family and friends know he is preparing the dance floor for the rest of us to join him in heaven. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wheeler and Leota Robertson; and one son, Heath Caffey. Those left to cherish his memory are his children Lessa (Jim) Swain of Celina, Ohio; Scott (Misti) Caffey of Lubbock, Texas; Raecene (Steve) Randall of Seminole, Texas; Billy Robertson (April) of Burleson, Tx, C.W. (Jodi) Robertson of Temecula, California; and, Keri (Rusty) Goodwin of Baird, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Tommy (Sue) Robertson of Idalou, Kay Ellen (Gary) Phillips of Lubbock; and many other family and friends across Texas, especially the Bourn Ranch group. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019