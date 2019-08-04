|
|
Lubbock- Charles Ralph "Charlie" Gossett passed away on Tuesday, July 30th at his home in Lubbock, Texas. He was 83 years old.
Charlie was born January 23rd, 1936 in Meridian, Mississippi to Frank Alexander and Minnie Maud Gossett. He had one older brother, James "Jimmy" Gossett, who preceded him in death. When Charlie was sixteen he hitchhiked across America to California but soon after made his way back to Meridian where he joined the United States Air Force. He met his future wife, Mary "Anne" Kelly, in San Marcus, Texas while stationed at Gary Air Force Base. Charlie stated countless times how meeting and marrying Anne was the best thing that ever happened in his life. Later on, they moved to Lubbock, Texas where he was stationed at Reese Air Force Base. After serving in the military, he owned and operated Lubbock Real Estate & Insurance Company and also Lubbock Janitorial. He credited his longevity and success in business with his good employees and faithful clients. Charlie leaves behind his wife Anne of 63 years, his three children: son Lonny Gossett of Sacramento, California, son Jimmy Gossett and his wife Sharon of Lubbock, and daughter Terry Tidwell and her husband Brent of Lubbock. He will be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren: Trevor, Samantha, Tex, Jamie, Nathan, Nicholas, Scott and Amanda. (The most fun he ever had) He is also survived by three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle "Buddy".
"Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were, but without it we go nowhere."-Carl Sagan
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019