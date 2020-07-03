Lubbock- Charles Ray Jasper, 76, of Lubbock, TX, passed from this life on July 1, 2020. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Bartley Funeral Home. Charles was born on November 11, 1943 to Charles Ray Jasper Sr and Esther Mae Price in Roswell, New Mexico. Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Wanda Jasper of Lubbock, sons; Buddy Jasper and wife, Susan, of Lubbock and Rusty Jasper and wife, Nita, of Lubbock, daughters; Tammy Markham and husband, Mark, of Lubbock, and Christie Bracey and husband, Alan, of Lubbock, brothers; Allen Jasper and wife, Carolyn, of Lubbock, Rickie Jasper and wife, Brenda of McLean, Texas, Ronnie Jasper and wife, Kelly, of Lubbock, and a sister; Judy Stewart of California. Charles was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 6 great-granchildren. Charles is preceded in death by his parents Charles Ray Jasper Sr. and Esther Mae (Price) Jasper.



