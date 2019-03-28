Home

Charles Ray Johnson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Ray Johnson Obituary
Brownfield- 80, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Charles was born on March 26, 1938 in Taylor TX. to Ruth Johnson. He was a member of Brownfield Church of Christ. Those left to cherish his many wonderful memories; 4 daughters. Nora Gibson, Carol Smith, Sandra Reyes, Denise Sanchez; 2 sons, Charles Ray Gibson, Jr. and Johnny Box; 1 sister, Charlesetta Johnson; 24 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Brownfield Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Brownfield, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Family request that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brownfield Church of Christ.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
