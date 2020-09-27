Meadow- The family of Charles Ray Smith will celebrate his life of 82 years at 10:30 am on Monday, September 28, 2020, at East Hester Church of Christ, Brownfield, TX, followed by burial in the Meadow Cemetery. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net
