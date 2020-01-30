|
Shallowater- Charles Sharpe passed away on January 27, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on today, January 30, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 94 years at 5:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
