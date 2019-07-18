Home

Charles T. Smith


1932 - 2019
Charles T. Smith Obituary
Lubbock- Charles Tommy Smith, 87, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at home in Lubbock, Texas following a long life of service to his Savior and Lord. Visitation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 with the family receiving friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Sunset Church of Christ with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann (Swafford) Smith; four children, Brent Alan Smith and Glenda, Billy Smith and Cindy Clark, Bonnie Smith, and Brooke (Smith) Shubrooks; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Charles was born in West Helena, Arkansas to Carl and Beulah Smith. Three siblings preceded him in death.

Charles was baptized into Christ by his Preacher brother, Bill Smith.

He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force. Him being stationed in the Philippines, led to his falling in love with the Filipino people. After his service, he went to Abilene Christian College in 1956. He graduated in 1960. He met his wife, Mary Ann at ACC and they were married September 6, 1960.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
