Whiteface, Texas- Church service for Charles "Rick" Tanner, Jr., age 58, of Whiteface, Texas, will be held Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Morton with Joey Pierce of Levelland, Texas officiating. Burial will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas. Rick died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Whiteface. He was born October 18, 1961 in Brownfield, Texas to Charles Richard and Shirley Jean (Trout) Tanner. He married Debra Holleyman in Morton, Texas on September 15, 1983.
Rick worked for West Texas Gas for almost 36 years before retiring as the District manager in 2019. He then worked for Liberty Excavation and Construction with his son, Brad. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Morton.
Rick is survived by his wife, Debra; his son, Brad Tanner and Ana of Lubbock, Texas; his parents, Charles and Shirley Tanner of Whiteface, Texas, 18 nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the , PO Box 841125, Dallas, Texas, 75284-1125. Online condolences can be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020