O'Donnell- Charles Vaughn Gass, 81 of O'Donnell passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born November 11, 1938 to W.G. and Rose (Hill) Gass in Lynn County. Charles grew up in Draw and attended school in O'Donnell. He married Sharon Kay (Brewer) Gass February 25, 1961 in Lamesa. Charles was known to many kids a "Big Daddy". He was a Christian man who loved his family, friends and farming cotton. Charles enjoyed spending his time watching his kids and grand kids show pigs, he loved a good Hampshire hog.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Sharon of O'Donnell; children, Benny and Cindra Gass of Lubbock, Don and Penny Forbes of O'Donnell, Corey and Brenda Gass of Lubbock; siblings, Blande Seale of Kerrville, Shirley and Bennie Clark of O'Donnell, Jerry and Sherry Gass of Lubbock, Don and Paula Gass of Lubbock, Jackie and Sheryl Gass of Big Spring; grandchildren, Tatum and Chera Bessire, Jeff and Tonya Graham, Andy and Chasity Keyes, Colby Gass, Justin Forbes, Parker Gass, Grady Gass, Marin Gass; great-grandchildren, Bliss Bessire, Brock Bessire, Lincoln Graham, London Graham, Syler Keyes, Saegan Keyes; sisters-in-law, Ginger Wheat of Eufaula, Oklahoma, Rosemary Brewer of Austin, Bobbie Jane Gass of Lubbock; brother-in-law, Randy and Lindy Brewer of London, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gordon Gass, James Henry Gass, Ronnie Gass, Buddy Gass, and Joyle Gass.
A visitation will be from 12:00 -6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 with family receiving friends from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes in O'Donnell. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at O'Donnell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to the O'Donnell Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020