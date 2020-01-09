Home

Charles W. Arthur Jr.


1931 - 2020
Charles W. Arthur Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- Charles W. Arthur, Jr., 88, of Lubbock, Texas passed away January 5, 2020. He was born May 2, 1931 in Jayton, Texas to the late Charles and Bessie Arthur. Charles graduated from Jayton High School. He married Jane Castner on August 29, 1953. Charles worked at Reese Air Force Base in civil service from 1956 to 1986. After retiring he worked at Price Repair from 1987 to 2008. He was a member and deacon at the New Deal First Baptist Church. Charles is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Jane; his daughter Billie Gibbs of Lubbock; his son, Chuck and wife, Sharon of Lubbock; 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at New Deal First Baptist Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
