Lubbock- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles W. Skinner age 78 of Lubbock, TX on Monday, September 21, 2020. He passed away surrounded by family.
Charles grew up in Canton, Ohio and upon entering the military was relocated to Lubbock's Reese Air Force base; he proudly served in U.S. Air Force. A machinist by trade and skilled gun smith. His dream job was to be a gun smith and nothing thrilled him more than working in his shop. He was sought after by many for his gun repair skills and his ability to build custom firearms and ammo. His life was also filled with his passion for hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene Skinner; and his son, Martin K Skinner.
Charles is survived by his wife, Carol Jean Skinner; his daughters Dawn Taylor (husband Loren), and Debbie Nichols; grandchildren: Cory Nichols (fiancé Whitney), Chris Nichols (wife Lacey), Peyton Skinner, Justin Skinner, Jared Skinner, and Sarah Taylor; great-grandchildren: Preston Nichols and Carson Nichols; his brother, Robert Skinner (wife Sue) and James Skinner (wife Renee) both of Canton Ohio.
Family will receive guests at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will follow at 10:00 a.m., at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to: The Hunter Education and Youth Hunting or Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.