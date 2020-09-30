1/1
Charles W. Skinner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles W. Skinner age 78 of Lubbock, TX on Monday, September 21, 2020. He passed away surrounded by family.

Charles grew up in Canton, Ohio and upon entering the military was relocated to Lubbock's Reese Air Force base; he proudly served in U.S. Air Force. A machinist by trade and skilled gun smith. His dream job was to be a gun smith and nothing thrilled him more than working in his shop. He was sought after by many for his gun repair skills and his ability to build custom firearms and ammo. His life was also filled with his passion for hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene Skinner; and his son, Martin K Skinner.

Charles is survived by his wife, Carol Jean Skinner; his daughters Dawn Taylor (husband Loren), and Debbie Nichols; grandchildren: Cory Nichols (fiancé Whitney), Chris Nichols (wife Lacey), Peyton Skinner, Justin Skinner, Jared Skinner, and Sarah Taylor; great-grandchildren: Preston Nichols and Carson Nichols; his brother, Robert Skinner (wife Sue) and James Skinner (wife Renee) both of Canton Ohio.

Family will receive guests at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Graveside Service will follow at 10:00 a.m., at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Please visit www.resthavenfunerahome.com for online tributes.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to: The Hunter Education and Youth Hunting or Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved