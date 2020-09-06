Lubbock- Charles "Charlie" Wayford Craig, 80, of Lubbock passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Charlie was born on September 1, 1940 in Floyd, NM to James Dean and Edda Veta Craig. Known as "Butch" to family, he was the sixth of twelve children and learned early the value of hard work and having goals. Charlie was a talented baseball player in his youth as well as all-around athlete...able to outrun just about anyone. He joined the Air Force in 1958 as a mechanic but took an honorable discharge in order to provide for his first wife, Delores Duboise, and daughter, Kimberly Dee. After exploring a career in medicine, Charlie decided that selling automotive supplies held more potential for the future which meant leaving New Mexico and moving to Lubbock. It was shortly after when he met and married wife, Barbara Jo Smith, with whom he shared a daughter, Deanna. Even after their divorce in 1975, Charlie and Barbara remained friends and committed parents. On December 20, 1986, Charlie married his "true match", Beverly Kay Stolle, with whom he shared a life of fun, friends, and adventure up until his death.
Charlie opened Craig Motor Co. in 1971 just off 19th and Ave. K in Lubbock. In his 43 years of selling cars, he worked diligently to help those that needed help, especially when they were "straight shooters." Among his employees, he was known for being kind, compassionate, and considerate...and it wasn't unusual for him to mentor those who worked hard and wanted to stay focused on success. And while he remained a "car guy", he ventured into many other businesses including pawn shops, farming, real estate investment and rentals. After retiring from the car business in 2014, Charlie remained active in the Lubbock community supporting local leaders and helping local businesses. Jordan's Ranch House in downtown Lubbock was the place you'd find Charlie having lunch almost every weekday up until the restaurant closed.
In his later years, some of Charlie's favorite activities were playing golf, hunting, fishing, farming, cooking steaks on the grill, and spending time with his friends and family. Charlie was loyal and true to his friends. Practical jokes, on-going gin rummy competitions, hunting, and camping in Colorado, swapping stories, and sharing beers were the activities that built a bond between him and his "pards" that filled his life with joy. Family and friends alike share in the opinion that Charlie Craig was "one of a kind". His absence will be felt in our hearts for a very long time.
Charlie is preceded in death by both his parents, Dean and Veta Craig, his "second" parents, Ernest and Veda Mae Leach, brothers; Kenneth, Jimmy, Donald, John, and Eddie, sisters; Wanell, Vivian, and Joyce, and daughter, Kimberly Dee.
A few of the many that will continue to lovingly remember Charlie include his wife, Beverly Kay of Lubbock, Tx, his daughter, Deanna Chamberlin (Jason) of Sanger, Tx, his only grandchild, Jacey Dawn Chamberlin of Sanger, Tx, brother, Walter Lin (Lavona) of Partridge, KS, sisters Mozell Sloan of Portales, NM and Linda Craig of Portales, NM, numerous nieces and nephews but particularly close to Charlie include nephew, David Craig (Tawnya) of Elida, NM, nieces Katy Roscoe of Hobbs, NM and Christy Houston (David) of Clovis, NM, great- nephews Russell Craig (Allison) of Clovis, NM, Ryan Craig (Tana) of Portales, NM, and Randal Craig (Jayme) of Dora, NM, his "Pards", Don, John, Robert, Al, Hubert, Harold, James W., James D., and Juan, and two very special ladies, Kathy and Sharla.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, September 7, 2020 between 4:00PM - 6:00PM at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, in Lubbock. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway. Private interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Russell Craig, Randall Craig, Ryan Craig, Jason Chamberlin, James DeVries, and Austin Sims. Honorary Pallbearers include David Craig, Juan Guajardo, and Col. Nick Sims. Arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
for more information and to access the live video stream at the time of the service. A recording of the service will be available for 90 days after the service on our website. Due to current COVID restrictions, masks are required.
Memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice
that would honor Charlie.