Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
a time of fellowship and remembrance
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Indiana Ave. Baptist Church
2016 - 2019
Charli Jones Obituary
Lubbock- Charli, daughter of Davis and Kerri Jones, passed away on November 11, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 3 years at 11:00 am on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Indiana Ave. Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
