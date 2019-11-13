|
Lubbock- Charli, daughter of Davis and Kerri Jones, passed away on November 11, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 3 years at 11:00 am on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Indiana Ave. Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019