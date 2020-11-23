1/1
Charlie Lankford
1942 - 2020
Lubbock, Texas- Charles "Charlie" Lankford, of Lubbock, passed away, Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Lubbock. Funeral services for Mr. Lankford will be held at 10:30, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Idalou Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements under the care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou. Charlie was born August 17, 1942 in Salado, Texas to John Iverson Lankford, Jr. and Cleo Millie (Drake) Lankford. He met and married Peggy Dale Ballinger in Hale Center on June 23, 1967 and they had two children, Chuck and Jana. He worked for many years as a Texas Highway Department Foreman until retiring in 2006. Charlie's hobbies included watching wrestling and woodworking, but one of his greatest joys was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved being called "Cowpa" by his grandchildren. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Peggy Dale Ballinger Lankford in February of this year. Those left to cherish Charlie's memory include his son, Chuck Lankford and wife Carolyn of Lubbock; his daughter, Jana Hughey and husband Ryan of Lubbock; 5 grandchildren; and his sister, Christine Jones of Plainview. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Idalou Cemetery Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
