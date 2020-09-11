1/1
Charlie Odell Littlefield
1931 - 2020
Round Rock- October 8, 1931 - September 9, 2020

Charlie "Odell " Littlefield passed away in his home in Round Rock, Tx in the early morning hours on Wednesday September 9, 2020. He was 88 years old.

Odell was the youngest of three children born to Charlie Littlefield and Alice "Hankins" Littlefield of Cone, Texas. His brother Lionel "Beans" Littlefield of Cone and his sister Pauline Mara of Cone preceded him in death.

Odell attended Ralls public schools, where he graduated. Odell served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Afterwards he completed his education at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene where he obtained his bachelor degree in Business. He then began his 40 year career with Hughes Tool Company.

He met and fell in love with Roslea Offield and they were married on December 7, 1956. For the next 62 years they laughed, enjoyed water skiing and were never more than 10 feet apart at any given time if they could help it. They raised 2 children, Vickie Woelfel of Lexington, Tx and Janice Littlefield of Round Rock, Tx. They were blessed with two grandchildren, Jason Allen Harris of Round Rock, Tx and Jordan Pauline Bogart of Amarillo, Tx and one great-grandson Harrison Odell.

Odell led an active lifestyleand enjoyed sports and outdoor activities. Along with his wife they coached girls softball for 10 years, and played unknown rounds of golf in their life times. Odell was a die hard Dallas Cowboy fan never missing a game until Tom Landry was fired in which he never watched the Cowboys again.

Odell was a devotedfamily man and to him there was nothing better than spending time with them. He was a true Southern gentleman known for his kindness, sweet nature and his sparkling green eyes.

Graveside services will be Sunday September 13 at 2:00 pm.atRallscemeteryin Ralls, Tx. He will be laid to rest next to his girlof 62 years, who preceded him in death on Aug 23, 2018.

In lieu of flowers the family requests you donate to your charity of choice, preferably animal shelters as they loved animals.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rallscemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home in Pflugerville
4765 Priem Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-3500
