Lubbock- Charlotte Ann Gray, of Lubbock passed away on March 14, 2019 at the age of 65. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-5:00 p.m. She was born December 3, 1953 in Brownfield to Troy Lee and Sandra Yvonne Scott. She is survived by her entire family - her children, Jeremy and daughter in law JoAnn Gray, and her daughter Melissa Buchanan and La'Tisha Womack. Six granddaughters Bre'Anna, Brittany, Sarah, Megan, Macy, and Katy, and one great-grandson Toby. Sisters Terri, Connie, Deborah, and one brother Troy. Her nieces and nephews; each loved tremendously by her. Her extended family, Rick, Kayla, Haley, Jace, and Caden Hunter all of us near and dear to her precious heart. Her gift to each of us - unconditional love. She was always the epitome of love, and that will carry on in each of us, and every life that was fortunate enough to be touched by her beautiful soul. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019