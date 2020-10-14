Lubbock- Charlotte Ann McMillan Blaiss of Lubbock passed away at her home on October 12 after a long battle with lung disease and blood cancer. Charlotte was born April 2, 1941, in Lubbock, Texas, to Coy and Clara Belle McMillan. She grew up in Lubbock, and graduated from Lubbock High School. Charlotte graduated from Sul Ross University with a degree in Human Sciences and received a Master's Degree in English from University of Texas Permian Basin. Charlotte was a public school teacher and coach in Texas including San Angelo, Lubbock ISD, Odessa, and Leander for over 27 years. Upon her retirement, she started a second career with the American Contract Bridge League in Memphis, Tennessee until her retirement.
Charlotte married Thurman Saxon in November 1962. Two children were born to this marriage.
Charlotte married Gary Blaiss in 1994. They lived in Memphis, Tennessee until 2007, and upon their retirement, they moved to Lubbock.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Blaiss; daughter, Randi Saxon Peet and husband John-David Peet; son Thomas Wesley Saxon and wife Mary Lynn Saxon; step-daughter Dr. Cory Blaiss Evans and husband John Evans; sister Lynnette Wilson and brother Kenneth McMillan. Grandchildren include Dr. Casie Peet, Travis Peet and fiancee' McKenzie Lloyd, Mary-Katherine Peet and Ellerie, Wesley, and Tag Saxon. Nephews include Byron and Zane Wilson, Blane and Shane McMillan, and niece Allison Nelson.
Charlotte was an avid bridge teacher and player. She was a Diamond Life Master. She loved the game and shared her knowledge with many of the Lubbock duplicate bridge players.
Charlotte loved to garden and definitely had a "green thumb" as displayed in her beautiful yard. She also loved sports and kept up with all her favorite teams-especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and wore her Patrick Mahome T-shirt every time they played. She loved her family above all things, and Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved to shop for each person with much thought and love.
Charlotte donated her body to Texas Tech School of Medicine. Per Charlotte's request no services are planned. If desired, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or a charity of your choice
.
Thank you to Hospice of Lubbock, especially Michael Neagle and Amye Jay NP, and caregiver Martha Korn for their care and support. A special thank you to her dear friend Mary Beth Rogers for her constant support and love over the past years.
A very special thank you to her dear friend Nancy Phillips for her friendship, love and delicious meals prepared each Sunday night during Charlotte's illness.