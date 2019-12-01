Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Charlotte Ann Potts


1943 - 2019
Charlotte Ann Potts Obituary
Lubbock- Charlotte Ann Potts of Lubbock passed away November 27, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born September 9, 1943, in El Paso, Texas to Harbor and Mildred Jones. She grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico and graduated from New Mexico State University in 1965. Charlotte married James Sumners Potts August 1966 in Roswell, New Mexico. She taught elementary school in the Lubbock Cooper district for 25 years. She mainly enjoyed spoiling her 4 grandchildren, antiquing, sewing, and reading. Charlotte is survived by her husband; Jim Potts; sons, Jimmy Potts wife BJ and their children, Bryan, Barrett, and Braxton; son, Greg, wife Michelle, and daughter, Sarah. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Her visitation is scheduled for Monday at 6:30-8:00 P.M. at Sanders Funeral Home, and service on Tuesday at 2 P.M. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, followed by burial at City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
