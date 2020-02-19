|
|
Slaton- After a 92 year journey, Charlotte Becker passed away on Monday evening, February 17th, 2020 at the Slaton Care Center.
Visitation will be 6:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Englunds. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton.
Born in 1927 to Alma and Bernard Nesbitt, she lived a long life that brought honor and glory to God and left a legacy of integrity, love, and service to family and community. She lived her whole life in the Slaton area, except when training as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. In her youth, as a RN, she worked at the Methodist Hospital in Lubbock and as a private duty nurse. She married Bo Becker in 1947, married 66 years, and most of that time she helped him run the Pump business they started in 1953 and raised two sons who were also involved in the business. Charlotte & Bo were both very active in their early life together with the VFW post in Slaton. Both served as officers, Bo as post commander, and Charlotte as auxiliary president. Charlotte was a lifelong member of the Catholic Daughters at St. Joseph's Church in Slaton.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Bo, on Oct. 15th, 2013, and also by her parents, a sister and two brothers.
She is survived by sons, Matt and wife Cheryl, Gordon and wife Melissa; 3 grandchildren, Jared Becker, Audra Becker, Amanda Schmidt & husband Josh; and a number of nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Slaton Care Center and Hospice of Lubbock for the great care they provided Charlotte.
The family has requested donations be made to the Meals on Wheels of Slaton in her name.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020