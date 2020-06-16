Charlotte Denise Davis
1956 - 2020
Lubbock- 64 passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. She was born on February 20, 1956, to Joseph and Vanzetta Carney. She graduated from Dunbar High School in 1975 and later studied accounting at American Business College. She retired from Lubbock State School. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Sidney Davis; daughter, Mitcholete Davis (Reginald); two sons, Artavius Davis (Denise) and VanAhris Brown; three sisters, Wanda Harris, Beverly Conley, and Vonzette Brown; one grandchild, Micheregn Davis; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 15, 2020
We are praying for the family. We know God makes no mistakes. Love you cuz and we will forever miss you.
Garner Jordan
Family
