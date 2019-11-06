|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Charlotte Josephine Duncan Foster, 84, of Lubbock, TX will take place at 2 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church chapel with Reverend Bailey Barkley officiating. Graveside services will follow for family only.
The bright light of our family went out November 1, 2019 when Charlotte Foster passed away surrounded by family in hospice after a brief illness. On November 8, 1934, a bright and beautiful red headed baby girl was born to Vivon and Alverse Duncan in Amarillo, Texas. Four years later, Charlotte would get a baby brother, VJ. Charlotte attended school in Amarillo from elementary to high school and graduated from Amarillo High School in 1952, where she was a Nation Honor Society (NHS) member, among other activities. Charlotte went on to attend West Texas State University where she was in NHS, Who's Who, president of Gamma Phi (later Chi Omega), Homecoming queen candidate, and a host of other activities and honors. In 1956, she graduated with honors and a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She also married her high school sweetheart, Chan Foster, that year. They moved to the country outside Happy, TX to ranch and farm. In 1959, Charlotte and Chan adopted their first daughter, Jodi, from the Edna Gladney home, followed by a son Robert (Bo) in 1962, and a second daughter Rebecca in 1966. Charlotte loved being a stay-at-home mother and wife. She made sure her children were involved in many activities from piano lessons to 4H, driving them tirelessly back and forth to activities. Charlotte was very involved in 4H in Happy, starting a 4H clubhouse across the street from the corner drugstore and teaching 4H Food Club out of her home. Her children were her greatest joy and passion. In, 1972, she became a mother and father, when Charlotte and her three children relocated to Graham, TX where she took a job as an Outreach Center director. This is where she discovered her second passion, helping those with mental illness and addiction. She rose quickly in her field and was very admired. In 1977, Charlotte took a job in Amarillo, TX with the Texas Commission on Alcoholism, and in 1981 moved to Lubbock to become the director of Lubbock MHMR and the Jim Kimmel Center. In 1994, she started Managed Care Center outpatient program, followed by an inpatient program in 1995. This was her pride and joy next to her children. Charlotte remained the Executive Director until 2006 when she retired. She and her staff were instrumental in the recovery of hundreds of alcoholics and addicts throughout West Texas and beyond. As one of her former employees said of Charlotte, "she taught me how to stay strong, how to be courageous, fair and to go for your dreams."
She had an amazing green thumb and was an avid gardener, had a huge love of animals, and an undying devotion to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved everything Christmas and was the heart of the family gathering each year. We will miss you so much, Mommy, Mom, Yaya... We will love and remember you always. Without you, we would not be who we are today. Two infant sons, her mother Alverse Price Duncan Willis, and her father Vivon James Duncan precede Charlotte in death. She is survived by a daughter Jodi Foster (Steve) of Lubbock, son Bo Foster (Deborah) of Amarillo, daughter Rebecca Foster-Myers (Casey) of Richardson, TX, a brother VJ Duncan (RuePaula) of Canyon, TX and nephews Cody (Lisa) of Borger, TX and Jay of Canyon, grandchildren Allye Foster and Addison Myers of Richardson, Hannah Foster and Hollye Doyle (Caleb) of Mineral Wells, TX, Alicia Hornsby of Amarillo, and Reagan Brown-Myers (Christian) of Lubbock, and great-grandchildren: Alayna, Kash, Whitten, Emreigh, Alyssia, Bently, and Scarlet, along with many cousins and countless friends, as well as her steadfast protector and four-pawed companion Finnegan and his two cat cohorts Rowdy and PK.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the World Wildfire Fund, your favorite animal organization, or St. Joseph's Indian School.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019