Lubbock- Charlotte Ann Kizer passed to her heavenly home on October 28, 2020 at the age of 84.
She was born in Ropesville, Texas to Harvey and Grace Allen. She attended Smyer High School,
where she was a talented basketball player. She married her high school sweetheart, Melvin Clark
Kizer on August 28, 1952. They were married 65 years. They had two sons and two daughters and
enjoyed a rich family life together.
As a young mother in the 1950's and 60's, she and her family forged a close knit group with their Lubbock nighbors, making friendships that lasted a lifetime. In 1976, they moved back to Smyer, Texas where she became involved in the community; serving tirelessly with Melvin to establish and maintain the Smyer Senior Citizen's Building, and serving 2 years on the Smyer City Council. They were involved in every aspect of community and she treasured the many friends who shared life with her there. She was a member of the Smyer Church of Christ.
Most recently, Charlotte was a resident of Lubbock and attended Greenlawn Church of Christ. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, artist, and gardener and continued to be active in the things she enjoyed. Her life was one of service to others. She could be found at the side of any friend in need. The door to her home was always open to visitors, family and friends. She offered a listening ear, a helping hand, a meal, and gentle wisdom for the journey. She lived well, loved her neighbor, and finished the race with a humble servant's heart.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Kizer, her parents, Harvey and Grace Allen, and her 3 brothers.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Clark Kizer and wife Barbara; David Allen Kizer and wife Tonya;
daughters, Paula Ann Gass and husband Don; Nancy Kay Dillon and husband Steve; eight grandchildren, Nathan Kizer, Julie Ackerman, Cara Kizer, Ashley Teague , Craig Kizer, Matthew Gass, Cody Bettis, Jr., Evan Dillon and eight great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Online Condolences may be offered at: resthavenfuneralhome.com