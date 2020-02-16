|
|
Lubbock- Charlotte N. Shepard, 70, of Lubbock joined her Heavenly Father on February 8, 2020. The family will receive family and friends on Sunday from 4-5:30 pm at Sanders Funeral Home. Celebration of life service will be held on February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Hale officiating. Charlotte was born September 28, 1949 in Causey, NM. and graduated high school in 1967. She moved to Lubbock to attend Lubbock Christian University to study Business Administration graduating in 1972. She married Darrel Shepard on April 19, 1986 in Lubbock. She was a very valued member of the TOPS87/KOPS for 40 years. She also joined the Scarlet Toppers of the Red Hat Society in 2009. She worked 20 plus years at Bailey Bookstore and then Jim Pott's Auto Glass 10 plus years. She volunteered at the south Plains Fair, Culanry Department. Her loved ones include husband, Darrel of Lubbock; daughter, Angela Pope of Lubbock; grandsons, Clifton and William; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clifton Christian; and a son, Cody Shepard. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to TOPS87, Lubbock Chapter and Scarlett Toppers, Lubbock Chapter of the Red Hat Society.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020