Lubbock- Charlotte Marie Shropshire, loving wife and mother of four, passed into the arms of her savior at the age of 50, at 6:34 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on today, January 21, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 50 years at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Church on the Rock. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte's memory be sent to New Legacy Home for Women, P. O. Box 53904, Lubbock, Texas 79453 or newlegacyhome.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020