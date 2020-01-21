Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Church on the Rock
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Shropshire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Marie (McCartney) Shropshire


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Marie (McCartney) Shropshire Obituary
Lubbock- Charlotte Marie Shropshire, loving wife and mother of four, passed into the arms of her savior at the age of 50, at 6:34 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on today, January 21, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 50 years at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Church on the Rock. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte's memory be sent to New Legacy Home for Women, P. O. Box 53904, Lubbock, Texas 79453 or newlegacyhome.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now