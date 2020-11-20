1/1
Charlotte Ruth Madigan
1942 - 2020
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Charlotte Madigan, 78, of Lubbock, Texas will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park with Reverend Jim Brown officiating the graveside service. Charlotte passed away November 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association. Please celebrate the life of Charlotte by visiting https://www.sandersfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Charlotte-Madigan/. A video of the service will be available as well as the online guest book. The family would be honored for you to share your memories, photos and tributes to Charlotte via this webpage.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
