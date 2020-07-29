Charlotte Wiley

1/1
Lubbock- Charlotte Goble Wiley, 76, of Lubbock Texas, passed away Friday July 24th, 2020. She was born in Burkburnett Texas on March 4th, 1944. Charlotte graduated from Brownfield High School and received her Nursing degree from South Plains College. She married her first love, Bruce Langehennig, September 6th, 1962. He was the father of her 4 children. She devoted her life to him until his death May 5th, 1979. After years as a single mother, on May 28th, 1992, Charlotte married Franklin Wiley. They were happily married until his death December 31st, 2010. Charlotte was also preceded in death by her parents Harry Goble, Dorothy Goble, her brother Jerry Goble and son in law Monte Sullivent. She was the grand representative for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls Louisiana to Texas, PTA President of Hardwick Elementary of 1978, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts of America during the youth of her sons. She had a passion for cooking, gardening, and arts/crafts. She most enjoyed attending Church on the Rock, South Campus with her family. She is survived by her 4 children- Delton(Cindy) Langehennig of Ft Worth, Bryan Langehennig, Angie Sullivent( Fiance' Richard Lockard) and Melissa (Kevin) Rennels, 5 grandchildren- Carissa(Chris) Beck, Evie Langehennig, Bruce Langehennig II, Brittny (David) Quintanar, Tina Jo(Troy) McGann, 9 great grand children and an abundance of extended family who loved and care for her deeply. The family would like to thank Dr. Jitendra Vasandani, Encompass Home Health and Beyond Faith for their attentive care. They would also like to extend their deepest gratitude for her private care givers. Visitation will be Thursday July 30th from 4PM to 6PM at Resthaven Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday July 31st at 2pm at Church on the Rock South Campus. Flowers, cards and memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's associations are all appreciated.



