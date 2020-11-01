Lubbock- 58 passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Charlsie was born to Charlie Knighten and Willie Lee Kendrick on February 7, 1962, in Lubbock, TX. She was a homemaker and she loved taking care of others. She leaves to cherish her memory; her father, Charlie Knighten, Sr.; daughter, Maria Robinson; sister, Suszette Knighten; three brothers, Charlie Knighten, Jr., James Knighten, and Donnie Knighten; ten grandchildren; aunt, Vicky Kendrick; a host of other relatives and friends.