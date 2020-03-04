Home

Charlyce Arnold


1952 - 2020
Charlyce Arnold Obituary
Brownfield - On February 23, 2020 Charlyce L. Arnold passed away at the age of 67. Charlyce was born July 9, 1952 in Oklahoma City to the late C.E. and Brenda Arnold. Charlyce is survived by daughter La'Nisha Arnold, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday March 6, 2020 from 12pm to 8pm at Grace Funeral and Cremation Care in Brownfield. Funeral service Saturday 11am at the First Baptist Church of Brownfield. Interment will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
