Charlyne Richburg Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Charlyne Richburg, 79, of Lubbock, Texas will be at 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rob Lindley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 pm, Monday at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Charlyne by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Charlyne passed away October 4, 2019. She was born June 6, 1940 in O' Donnell, TX to Marvin and Addie Ellis. She married Gene Richburg on May 24, 1958 in Earth, Texas. She was a homemaker, childcare provider and also employed with United Blood Services.

Loved ones include daughter, Tana Eppers and husband, Les Gray; son Todd Richburg and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Dusty Buck (Tara), Sidney and Morgan Richburg, Nicole King (Charlie), Jonathan Tucek (Suzanne), Amber Tucek (Ben); eight great grandchildren, Emma and Kate Buck, Claire and Addison Cranston; Aubrey, Nevaeh, Jayton and Karson Tucek.

Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association.

Charlyne dedicated her life as a mother, "Nanny" and friend.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
