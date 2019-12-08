|
Lubbock - Cheri L. Scanio, went to be with our Lord December 6, 2019. She was born June 10, 1973 in San Antonio, Texas to Russell P. Scanio and Gloria Torres Rodriguez.
She graduated from Lubbock High School. She was active with the American Diabetes Association and attended International Business College for one year. Cheri was a very loving and caring person and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father; stepfather, Johnny Valdez and paternal grandfather, Ross Scanio.
She is survived by mother, Gloria Torres Rodriguez and husband, Luis; brothers, J.P. Valdez and Christopher Rodriguez; sisters: Melissa, Chryssa, and Krystan; also grandparents, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monsignor David Cruz officiant.
Interment will follow with Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019