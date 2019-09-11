|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Cheryl Conway, 56, of Lubbock, Texas will be at 4:00 pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30, Thursday at Sanders Funeral Home. Please help celebrate the life of Cheryl by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com and sharing a special memory you have Cheryl.
Cheryl Jean Conway, 56, was called to Heaven on September 8th, 2019. Cheryl was born May 15th, 1963 in Lubbock to Gene and Annetta Martin. Cheryl lived most of her wonderful life in Lubbock with the love of her life, Steve Conway.
Cheryl was known for her great sense of humor, her love for her family, and being strong willed, even in the worst of times. Cheryl enjoyed crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going fishing with her husband. When Cheryl wasn't crocheting or fishing, she was at home getting dirty in the garden making sure her vegetables were growing. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and would regularly have them over for cookouts. Cheryl was always willing to help friends and family in need. Many would say she was a great wife, mother, Mimi, sister and friend. Another hobby that Cheryl loved was cooking. When you went to her house, she was always urging everyone to try her new recipe for homecooked desserts, which were delicious.
Cheryl had a huge loving family. She is survived by brothers, Jim Martin of Wichita Falls, and Greg Martin of Wichita Falls, four loving children, Michael and Myzti Conway of Lubbock, Stephenie and Michael Sawyer of Lubbock, Steven and Trisha Conway of Stamford, Ashley Conway and Kane Moses of Lubbock, and 14 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Annetta Martin, her brother, Charles Leslie Martin, her grand-daughter Amanda Conway, and her husband, Steve Conway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019