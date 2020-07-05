1/1
Cheryl Lee Brand
Lubbock- Cheryl Lee Johnson Brand, passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1949 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cheryl was a graduate of Tulia High School, where she played basketball and was a part of the 1967 state championship team. She married Gaylen Brand in 1975.

Cheryl loved antiques and gardening. She was an avid sports fan, always supporting Texas Tech and the Dallas Cowboys. She was a homemaker for most of her life, but worked for Dillard's in Lubbock for several years. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her three children: Robin Brand Garner of Fort Worth, Scott Brand of Lubbock, and Keith Brand of Lubbock: step children: Chris Brand, Bill Brand, Dawn Hawkins, Zane Brand and Susan White; four grandchildren: Hunter Roberts-Brand, Daxton Brand, Stella Garner and Alexis Brand; one brother, Jeff Johnson of Pampa.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen Johnson; and her husband, Gaylen Brand.

A Private Ceremony for Cheryl will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park on July 25, 2020.

Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
