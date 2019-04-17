|
Matador, Texas- Cheryle Jean Campbell Stark, 70, of Floydada, passed from this life on April 12, 2019 in Lubbock. Cheryle was born on August 6, 1948 in Matador to Hal Vance and Betty Jean (Swepston) Campbell. She graduated from Floydada High School in 1967 and went on to attend Tarleton State University. This is where she met the love of her life, Michael E. Stark. On August 16, 1969 Cheryle and Michael got married in Cedar Hill. From this union they had two children; Vance and Tracie. Cheryle was the matriarch of her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, working in the yard and helping her husband take care of the cattle. She was an amazing woman that will be missed by all who knew her. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years; Michael Stark of Floydada, her son; Vance Stark and wife Marilyn of Dougherty, her daughter; Tracie Thomas of Dougherty, her brother; Wes Campbell and wife Lynn of Floyd County, her sister-in-law; Polly Campbell of Dougherty, and five grandchildren; Braxton Stark, Jacob Stark, Robert Lyons, Kristie Lyons and Abigail Thomas. She is preceded in death by her parents; Hal Vance and Betty Jean Campbell and her brother Ken Campbell. Memorial donations be made to the Motley County Historical Museum or the Dougherty Volunteer Fire Department; or a . Cremation was in trusted by Moore Rose Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019