|
|
Lubbock- Chester Elwood Urey, Jr. was born in Panama City, Republic of Panama on May 27, 1934 to Chester Elwood Urey, Sr. and Pearl Novak Urey. He passed away on April 12, 2020 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 85.
Chester Urey lived in the Panama Canal Zone for thirteen years and received most of his early education there. The family moved to Ridgefield, WA in 1947. He graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1952 where he was a star athlete competing in football, basketball, baseball and track. He studied engineering at Clark College in Vancouver, WA for two years before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1954 as an aviation cadet. He was assigned to Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX for pilot training. In 1955, Urey was commissioned as an officer in the USAF as a second lieutenant and became an instructor pilot at Reese Air Force Base. Chester remained in the Air Force Reserves and was activated into service during the Vietnam War, flying active duty missions for which he was decorated, and achieved the rank of Major. He was very proud to have served his country. The family returned to Lubbock in 1973, and Chester began taking over the management of Mistletoe Tex-Pack Express, which he did until the family sold the company in 1999, and he retired.
While stationed at Reese Air Force Base, Chester met Doris Dudley of Lubbock, and they married on May 3, 1958. They had two daughters whom he adored, Lorraine Urey of Austin, TX and Lamar Meaders of Dallas, TX. He was especially fond of his son-in-law Philip Meaders. But his favorite person was his grandson James Chester Meaders of Fairfield, CA, who inherited his grandfather's passion for aviation and is a commercial pilot. He was thrilled to be at the wedding of James and his bride Rachael in Mobile, AL in February 2018. Chester is preceded in death by both parents, older brother John W. Urey and wife Marie Gilbert Urey, older sister Blanche M. Durham, and his wife, Doris Dudley Urey.
Private graveside services will be held Monday April 20, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Texas with Reverend Jim Welch officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Texas Tech Foundation-Meaders Family Scholarship Endowment in Engineering or the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020