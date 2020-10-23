Seagraves, Texas- Graveside services for Chester Wayne Payne, 74, of Seagraves will be held at 3:00 P.M, October 24, 2020 at Gaines County Cemetery, Seagraves followed by Memorial Services at 4:00 P.M. in the Seagraves Eagles Football Field with Dan Reynolds officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves.Chester died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.Chester was born April 3, 1946 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Clifford and Annie Sue Payne. He graduated from Seagraves High School and also attended College. He joined the United States Air Force in 1968 and served in the North Pacific Ocean. He worked for Oxy as an automation technician until retirement in 2012. He was a lifelong resident and a member of the First Baptist Church of Seagraves. He was also an avid sports fan.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elliston Payne, a daughter Melinda Alexander; a brother Rodney Payne and a sister Linda Sansom.Chester is survived by his two daughters Christy Seeley and her husband Tim of New Deal and Crystal Orum and her husband Chad of Seminole; a sister Karan Robertson of Lubbock, a brother Dennis Payne of La Vernia, Texas; three granddaughters Chloe Seeley, Caroline Orum and Chasidee Machuca; four grandsons Tyler Seeley, Tanner Seeley, Mason Orum and Jeremy Machuca; and a great grandson Alan Machuca.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Seagraves Senior Citizens, 1206 Ave. F or the First Baptist Church of Seagraves, 1205 Ave. F.