|
|
Lubbock- Chester "Chet" Roscoe Young of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the age of 93. He was born December 23, 1925, in Bethany, Oklahoma to Dewey and Lula Young. At the age of 17, while attending school in Bethany, he met Claudene Nailon, 15, and the two ran off and married before a Justice of the Peace in May 1943. In October of that year, while a senior in High School, Chester was recruited to join the Army Air Corps. He enlisted in December and did his basic training at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. Chester served in many capacities including pre-flight school, as a B-29 Flight Engineer, and trained on simulated B-24 bombing missions. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and the family moved to Dallas, where for the next 18 years he worked for the American Tobacco Company. In 1972, Chester bought an automotive repair shop, Chet's Automotive, in downtown Garland. He served the community there until retiring in 2000 at the age of 74. Throughout his life, Chester enjoyed playing golf and served as a 32nd Degree Mason and Hella Shriner and was inducted as the Grand Master of the Buckner Masonic Lodge. He spent countless hours supporting the Shrine Hospital and selling ads to send children to the Shrine Circus in Dallas. In 2012, the couple moved to Lubbock to be closer to family. Chester was privileged to be selected as a recipient to the South Plains Honor Flight in October of 2018. He was one of four WWII Veterans that were so honored.
Chester was preceded in death by his wife, Claudene, in February, 2017, just short of 74 years of marriage.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Vicki Wooden of Montrose, PA, Linda Etgen and husband Dave of Grapevine and Nancy Stoll and husband Bob of Lubbock; six grandchildren, Shannon and husband Kory Robinson of Abilene, Stacey and husband Perry Robinson of Shallowater, Amber and husband Jason Ratliff of Lubbock, Sheri and husband Chris Sutton of Keller, Nicholas Stoll of Lubbock and Christopher Wooden and wife Lauren Thomasson of Michigan; 10 great grandchildren; and many friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations can be made to the Texas South Plains Honor Flight.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019