Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
More Obituaries for Cheyenne Champagne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheyenne Autumn Champagne


2001 - 2020
Cheyenne Autumn Champagne Obituary
Lubbock- Cheyenne Autumn Champagne passed away on April 29, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 18 years from 6-8 pm Monday, May 4, 2020 with services following on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person events at this time. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged also to view her life tribute and sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
