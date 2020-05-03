|
Lubbock- Cheyenne Autumn Champagne passed away on April 29, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 18 years from 6-8 pm Monday, May 4, 2020 with services following on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person events at this time. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged also to view her life tribute and sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020