Hereford- Funeral services for Chip Formby, age 67 of Hereford will be held on Monday, July 20 at 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church of Hereford. Services are under the direction of Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home. Chip graduated from Hereford High School in 1971 and attended and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1979. He returned to Hereford to work at the family radio station in 1978 and was the owner of KPAN radio at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his son Jonathan and his wife Kayla and one granddaughter Riley all of McKinney and son Lane and his fiance Courtney Mitchell of Houston. He is also survived by his sister Brenda (Ben) of New York City, brother Marshall and his wife Betty of San Antonio and one brother Scott and his wife Kathy of New York City.



He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret Formby in 2003 and his father Clint Formby in 2010.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store